×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

GUGU LOURIE: The government failed to grow Telkom and must let go

BL Premium
27 July 2022 - 15:55 Gugu Lourie

The government’s partial ownership of Telkom and union ineptitude have stifled its possible growth to the point that it has to be sold or face the risk of going bust. The recent announcement that MTN was in talks to buy the entire share capital of the partially-government-owned entity signals the end of an era.

Do Telkom consumers need to start saying goodbye? Industry analysts argue the proposed transaction won’t happen without support from the government, which failed to position Telkom for growth to remain cushioned against takeovers...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.