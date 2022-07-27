GUGU LOURIE: The government failed to grow Telkom and must let go

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The government’s current system is imprecise, opaque and difficult to implement
Any attempt to compel the president would be unlawful and in breach of the separation of powers, says state attorney Mark Owen
The ruling party will debate corruption and state capture at this weekend’s national policy conference
Facebook parent reports revenue of $28.8bn in the second quarter, slightly lower than forecast
Such a brutal instrument will not succeed in lifting the economy out of its quagmire
Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng were convicted of depriving Floyd of his civil rights and failing to come to his aid as Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck
South Africans must be clinical in red zone when they face Japan in Saturday’s second Test, says assistant coach Lungisa Kama
If you are looking to downgrade without short-changing the milk-and-honey bits, try these five
The government’s partial ownership of Telkom and union ineptitude have stifled its possible growth to the point that it has to be sold or face the risk of going bust. The recent announcement that MTN was in talks to buy the entire share capital of the partially-government-owned entity signals the end of an era.
Do Telkom consumers need to start saying goodbye? Industry analysts argue the proposed transaction won’t happen without support from the government, which failed to position Telkom for growth to remain cushioned against takeovers...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
GUGU LOURIE: The government failed to grow Telkom and must let go
The government’s partial ownership of Telkom and union ineptitude have stifled its possible growth to the point that it has to be sold or face the risk of going bust. The recent announcement that MTN was in talks to buy the entire share capital of the partially-government-owned entity signals the end of an era.
Do Telkom consumers need to start saying goodbye? Industry analysts argue the proposed transaction won’t happen without support from the government, which failed to position Telkom for growth to remain cushioned against takeovers...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.