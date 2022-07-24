×

Opinion / Columnists

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: SA simply cannot afford a BIG

The only way is to accelerate economic growth so as to generate more revenue to allocate to social welfare

24 July 2022 - 16:52 Busisiwe Mavuso

Will SA be able to fund a basic income grant (BIG) on a sustainable basis? Given that unemployment in our country has been stubbornly high for years, and that inequality and poverty have been worsening, supporting such a grant in principle is a moral imperative. From a sociopolitical perspective there is a strong argument to be made for the implementation of a BIG, but from a fiscal perspective the situation is complex.

As I wrote last week, Business Leadership SA (BLSA) has been commissioning research and developing strategies to address SA’s most pressing problem areas, and investigating the funding of a BIG is one priority. I firmly believe any decision on this type of grant must be based on a meticulous assessment. A report authored by Intellidex and commissioned by Business Unity SA in collaboration with BLSA has fortunately provided more insight into the grant’s sustainability...

