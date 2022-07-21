RICARDO SMITH: Finding common understanding in the face of uncertainty

Reserve Bank’s more hawkish stance supported the local currency in late trade, says strategist
SA has derived little economic benefit from joining the bloc, just diplomatic damage over Russia
It remains to be seen whether President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the 9th ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial conference in Durban at the weekend.
Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say
CCP committees are required by Chinese companies law, says report
SA has already been offered an $8.5bn package by developed countries for its transition away from a carbon-based economy
The merger could see Tsogo Sun Gaming owning four out of the seven casino licences in Gauteng
Biden’s illness highlights the endurance of a pandemic that has killed millions of people worldwide and upturned the global economy
Danish rider successfully breaks defending champion Tadej Pogacar all-in strategy
Copenhagen’s Geranium, a meat-free eatery on the eighth floor of a football stadium, was recently named the world’s number-one restaurant by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards
There was a panel discussion where jazz artist, trumpeter and artistic director of the Jazz at Lincoln Center, Wynton Marsalis, made a point about musical collaboration — particularly when the music styles and philosophies are different.
He discussed the concept of finding common ground and the many ways of finding it. Numerous places are connected by individuals with common ground, but the nature of that common ground is different. For instance, not as an indictment or endorsement of any of these, but you equally find common ground in religious places of worship as you do in a tavern, bar or shebeen. You find common ground in corporate and among entrepreneurs; on the streets and in institutions of education and in various sectors of society. The trick that comes with these different places is finding common ground with each other. ..
TALKING STOCK
RICARDO SMITH: Finding common understanding in the face of uncertainty
It is important to structure your portfolio to ride out the storm and achieve long-term objectives
