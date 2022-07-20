Bitcoin is back up to levels last seen in mid-June, but well below the $69,000 peak
Implementation problems have held up policies such as those on the Reserve Bank
Historically, Peugeots were built under contract by other motor companies
Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say
Oilfield services provider second quarter loss widens on Russia-related charges and inflation
Lower-than-anticipated tariffs, rising diesel costs and industrial action could lead to the SEO raising more capital
Logistics and supply chain management company says it has overcome flooding, unrest and load-shedding
Sales of existing home sales fall for a fifth straight month in June as interest rates rise
The athletes face different challenges at world championships
We’re playing a game of involuntary dominoes. The first domino is “energy” and now that it’s been tipped over thanks to Vladimir Putin-induced shortages, other economic dominoes are starting to fall too.
As the game goes, once the first domino falls it’s hard to stop the process until the last one has fallen. But perhaps with the right interventions we can salvage some of what’s left. ..
GRACELIN BASKARAN: The economic dominoes are starting to fall
Implementing measures to enable resource sharing is key to minimising the effects of the game of dominoes started by Vladimir Putin
