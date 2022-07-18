Business Day TV talks to Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston
The ANC has often been accused of behaving in ways that are less than transparent, but let’s give credit where it’s due and concede that mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe’s plan to create a second Eskom is about as transparent as it gets.
Of course, it’s possible that I’m being cynical, so perhaps in the interests of fairness I should admit that if you look at Mantashe’s proposal in flattering lighting — say by the glow of the candles we’ve been stockpiling since 2015 — and ask someone to delicately tap a steel spike into that part of your brain where the memories of the last decade are stored, it is possible that you will see an entirely sensible vision of a future in which a variety of power producers feed SA’s grid...
TOM EATON: Last rounds, comrades, and a double Eskom on the rocks for me
