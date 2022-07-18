The ECB is set to raise rates for the first time in more than a decade on Thursday, the same day the bloc will be hoping Russia resumes gas supplies
Amid growing public disillusionment with his leadership and calls from the commentariat for him to step down, President Cyril Ramaphosa gave a fighting speech at the SA Communist Party (SACP) conference last week. “I will not be intimidated, nor distracted, nor bullied into distraction,” he said.
But the speech had no focus. It was all over the place, covering everything from the concentration of the economy to the need for a summit to discuss the economy and the elusive social compact that was supposed to have been completed 100 days after his state of the nation address...
DUMA GQUBULE: A fighting speech lacking focus
Ramaphosa’s battle talk fails to tell what he will do about our worst energy crisis
