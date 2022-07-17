MICHAEL AVERY: How energy emergency would pose a risk to rule of law

Business Day TV speaks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
A dangerous precedent would be set if government suspends established legal processes just because it can’t circumvent its own red tape
The platinum miner spells out its initiatives as the 10th anniversary of the killings looms
The mineral resources & energy minister has put up his hand for the post despite being fingered for alleged graft at the Zondo commission
Producer says steps are being taken to stabilise supplies from Natref, estimating the situation will be resolved by end-July
Consensus expectations have been exceeded, indicating that SA has not bucked the trend of upside surprises
In addition to providing generators and solar energy, some landlords will be wheeling electricity from solar panels in their portfolios
Security forces break up a protest in Khartoum against military rule
The world champions say their game needs much attention with the Rugby Championship due to start in three weeks
The investment secures a long-term future for a company which has gone bankrupt seven times
It may sound conspiratorial, but the way SA’s energy crisis is being mismanaged one might suspect an ulterior motive.
At the time of writing the country is still waiting to hear what the president’s plan (yet another one) may be after revealing in his weekly letter that in the coming days he will announce a comprehensive set of actions to achieve far faster progress in tackling load-shedding...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BADGER
MICHAEL AVERY: How energy emergency would pose a risk to rule of law
We await yet another plan from the president
It may sound conspiratorial, but the way SA’s energy crisis is being mismanaged one might suspect an ulterior motive.
At the time of writing the country is still waiting to hear what the president’s plan (yet another one) may be after revealing in his weekly letter that in the coming days he will announce a comprehensive set of actions to achieve far faster progress in tackling load-shedding...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.