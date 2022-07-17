×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

AYABONGA CAWE: Sri Lanka’s collapse holds lessons for coalitions and graft focus

BL Premium
17 July 2022 - 17:00 Ayabonga Cawe

The worst financial crisis to hit Sri Lanka in 70 years has rapidly evolved into a major governance and political crisis with lessons not just for SA but many postcolonial societies in the Global South.

In May the South Asian nation was unable to service nearly $78m in debt payments, in what the Sri Lankan central bank called a “preemptive default”. As Sri Lankan commentator Shiran Ilanperuma suggested to me on MetroFMTalk last week, the issue of debt was, and remains, linked to the structural features of the Sri Lankan economy...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.