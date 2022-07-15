Investors are increasingly considering the prospect of a 100 basis-point rate hike by the Federal Reserve in two weeks
The scope and scale of Cape Town Opera’s activities cannot fail to impress
Business Day TV speaks to VALR CEO Farzam Ehsani
Manner and timing of the report of the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm, which occurred in 2020, ‘has all the hallmarks of pursuing counter-revolutionary and divisive ...
Business Day TV talks to BlackRock's fixed income strategist Scott Thiel
Business Unity SA warns prolonged blackouts could result in ratings downgrades and a deeper decline in consumer and investor confidence
Excess wine due to liquor sales bans during lockdowns can now go on the market
Rajapaksa, who was ousted by unrest amid an economic meltdown, flies to Singapore from Maldives
Vingegaard retains yellow while Thomas sits in third place overall
A selection of films tells the remarkable story of the greatest rock band in the world
It is tedious but necessary to repeat the grim position in which SA artists find themselves, operating in an arts sector that has no faith at all in the department of sport, arts and culture. Such mistrust was evident this week when minister Nathi Mthethwa’s plans to establish a National Philharmonic Orchestra were widely panned by the administrators of various existing — and chronically underfunded — orchestras.
In other countries, such an initiative might be cause for celebration. But the R90m allocated to the proposed entity over the next three years is almost guaranteed to be wasted or misspent, while dozens (hundreds) of arts projects that might be supported by this money are left to languish. ..
CHRIS THURMAN: Opera for the people and the pupils
