Opinion / Columnists

STEVEN KUO: Three foreign policy paths SA could learn from

BL Premium
13 July 2022 - 14:24

A tumultuous week has just passed. Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who served as president of Angola from 1979 to 2017, died last Friday. On the same day Shinzo Abe, who served as Japanese prime minister from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020, was assassinated. On Thursday, British prime minister Boris Johnson finally bowed to pressures and resigned.

Angola, Japan and Britain are significant for SA’s foreign, trade and security interests on regional, continental and global levels in different ways. How these leaders managed their foreign policy is also worth examining...

