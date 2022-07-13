×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

PETER BRUCE: There are easy solutions to our electricity crisis, but ANC politics stand in the way

BL Premium
13 July 2022 - 16:02

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s sense of urgency may deservedly be suspect but there’s little doubt he’s been shaken by the scale of load-shedding the country has been subject to for the past few weeks.

“What the past two weeks have demonstrated is that we need to do more and do so with the utmost urgency,” he wrote in his latest Monday newsletter. “There is no reason why a country like ours — with the skills capabilities and resources we have at our disposal — should have to endure a shortage of electricity.”..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.