×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

MARK BARNES: Call on those willing to help, Mr President

BL Premium
13 July 2022 - 14:32 Mark Barnes

You’d have to be in a coma or in wilful denial not to realise that SA is on the verge of multiple organ failure as a state. Without intervention, this condition will almost inevitably kill its human hosts. The same can happen to a country if neglected for long enough.

One day a dam wall will burst. We have reached a “Ctrl Alt Del” moment now. We need a reset; visible, measurable, incremental evidence of change. No volume of words will suffice...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.