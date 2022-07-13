Brent is down sharply since hitting $139 in March
It takes leadership to override the politics, and that is what we are lacking
Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim says workers are demanding a double-digit increase, but ‘negotiations are give and take’
Maropene Ramokgopa rejects talk that her appointment is to do Cyril Ramaphosa’s bidding and says her credentials speak for themselves .
Michael Avery is joined by Mark Swilling, Joanne Bate and Thabo Molekoa
The SA Special Risk Insurance Association says it has paid out R24bn so far in claims relating to the civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng
Demand for SA coal and changes to Regulation 28 encourage a shift from energy plant construction
Some people can’t farm anymore as the elephants eat so much of their crop, environment minister Lee White says, adding that it is a political issue
United give new manager Ten Hag perfect start with 4-0 demolition job
King Price says yes if it is found driver negligence played no part, but the JMPD has a different view
You’d have to be in a coma or in wilful denial not to realise that SA is on the verge of multiple organ failure as a state. Without intervention, this condition will almost inevitably kill its human hosts. The same can happen to a country if neglected for long enough.
One day a dam wall will burst. We have reached a “Ctrl Alt Del” moment now. We need a reset; visible, measurable, incremental evidence of change. No volume of words will suffice...
MARK BARNES: Call on those willing to help, Mr President
