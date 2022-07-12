A stronger dollar usually weighs on oil prices as it makes the commodity more expensive for holders of other currencies
Last week marked the release of the Just Transition Framework of the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC). At the same time a group of 16 civil society organisations made an urgent call on energy minister Gwede Mantashe to fast-track implementation of the remaining renewable energy new-build capacity mandated under his department’s Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) of 2019.
The call to fast-track the 13,600MW of outstanding renewable energy and the 1,575MW of outstanding storage approved under the IRP would certainly not solve the immediate electricity availability woes, but it could at least provide a time horizon when SA might realistically expect to emerge from this national nightmare. ..
GRAY MAGUIRE: Mantashe’s Orwellian doublespeak about just transition is repulsive
Minister backs solutions perpetuating wealth flows to well-connected elites at the expense of the ‘communities’ he purports to serve
