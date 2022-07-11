NEIL MANTHORP: Testing times ahead for ordinary cricketers

Investors continue to fret over prospects of global recession as interest rates continue to rise
When you see an ANC politician, run, they are not there to protect you
Police minister says attacks across townships in three provinces were not co-ordinated and not acts of terrorism
As the country heads into a fourth week of deep power cuts, South Africans will be looking to political leaders for a solution to the worsening energy crisis
The buy-now-pay-later fintech company took a significant cut in valuation to raise funds for its US expansion
Treasury confident SA can avoid being placed on a list of countries that include Syria and Myanmar
The SA Citrus Growers Association vows to continue lobbying against the ‘restrictive legislation’
Speaker confirms president and prime minister to resign to pave way for unity government amid Sri Lanka’s worst crisis since independence
Unless the ICC introduces minimum rate fees, the Test format will be marginalised to the point of extinction outside the ‘big three’
Chef Besele Moses Moloi has been making major moves in the South African culinary scene
The international cricket landscape may be shifting as quickly as a toddler on ice-skates, but the good news is that it makes little or no difference to the players on the field — for now. Most of them are unable or even unwilling to escape the realities of the future between games, but the focus on the contest between bat and ball remains undiminished.
The life of an elite professional sportsman or woman may be viewed as privileged and far removed from the everyday hardships of the majority of South Africans, and it is. But only for a limited time in their careers, and that time is shrinking for some and becoming blurred for others...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
NEIL MANTHORP: Testing times ahead for ordinary cricketers
The international cricket landscape may be shifting as quickly as a toddler on ice-skates, but the good news is that it makes little or no difference to the players on the field — for now. Most of them are unable or even unwilling to escape the realities of the future between games, but the focus on the contest between bat and ball remains undiminished.
The life of an elite professional sportsman or woman may be viewed as privileged and far removed from the everyday hardships of the majority of South Africans, and it is. But only for a limited time in their careers, and that time is shrinking for some and becoming blurred for others...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.