Opinion / Columnists

NEIL MANTHORP: Testing times ahead for ordinary cricketers

BL Premium
11 July 2022 - 18:50 Neil Manthorp

The international cricket landscape may be shifting as quickly as a toddler on ice-skates, but the good news is that it makes little or no difference to the players on the field — for now. Most of them are unable or even unwilling to escape the realities of the future between games, but the focus on the contest between bat and ball remains undiminished.   

The life of an elite professional sportsman or woman may be viewed as privileged and far removed from the everyday hardships of the majority of South Africans, and it is. But only for a limited time in their careers, and that time is shrinking for some and becoming blurred for others...

