Little Britain is a hilarious television comedy that many readers may be familiar with. Written and performed by David Walliams and Matt Lucas, it consists of a series of satirical sketches involving British people from various walks of life.
Williams plays the character Carol Beer, a bank clerk who ferociously types on her computer keyboard the requests of clients, only to say without emotion “The computer says no.” You have to see it to appreciate how funny it is. ..
JOHAN STEYN: The computer says ‘no’
Across sectors, we are giving more power to AI algorithms to make decisions — but what happens if we lose control over these ‘smart’ technologies?
