×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

BADGER

MICHAEL AVERY: Politics still trumping tough decisions at Eskom

CEO André de Ruyter doesn’t have the full political backing required to tackle labour reform decisively

BL Premium
10 July 2022 - 16:10 Michael Avery

With reports that Eskom CEO André de Ruyter is considering bringing back some of the grey beards to provide mentorship and address the skills deficit that has accumulated like coal dust on Eskom’s boiler room windows, one must question whether this will be possible given how powerful the unions resisting change have become.

Recent evidence suggests De Ruyter still doesn’t have the full political backing required to tackle labour reform decisively. The roots of Eskom’s problems run far deeper than corruption. It runs to the heart of the ANC government’s focus on using state-owned companies as levers for speeding up transformation at the expense of an experience-based meritocracy. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.