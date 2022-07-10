Dollar is gaining support from global recession fears and expectations the Fed will stick to its aggressive monetary tightening cycle
With reports that Eskom CEO André de Ruyter is considering bringing back some of the grey beards to provide mentorship and address the skills deficit that has accumulated like coal dust on Eskom’s boiler room windows, one must question whether this will be possible given how powerful the unions resisting change have become.
Recent evidence suggests De Ruyter still doesn’t have the full political backing required to tackle labour reform decisively. The roots of Eskom’s problems run far deeper than corruption. It runs to the heart of the ANC government’s focus on using state-owned companies as levers for speeding up transformation at the expense of an experience-based meritocracy. ..
BADGER
MICHAEL AVERY: Politics still trumping tough decisions at Eskom
CEO André de Ruyter doesn’t have the full political backing required to tackle labour reform decisively
