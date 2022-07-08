×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

CHRIS THURMAN: Fun-filled ‘Figaro’ resonates with SA in surprising ways

Cape Town Opera shows that the form is not as inaccessible as many might misunderstand it to be

BL Premium
08 July 2022 - 05:06 Chris Thurman

British politics is a grotesque and decidedly unfunny comedy of manners, but occasionally the actors produce moments of self-satire that are quite illuminating. Last week Dominic Raab, Boris Johnson’s understudy, was at a loss while standing in for his boss at Prime Minister’s Questions; in desperation he turned to an “expose” by Tory rag The Telegraph, that — shock! horror! — Raab’s opposite number, Angela Rayner, had attended a performance of Mozart’s opera The Marriage of Figaro.

Rayner, the deputy leader of the Labour Party, has a political identity strongly tied to her working class background. For Raab, this cannot be squared with her visit to the Glyndebourne Opera House; cue accusations of “champagne socialism”. As many observers have pointed out, the assumption here is that opera is only for a certain class of person — that it is snobbish and elitist (qualities implicitly celebrated by Raab and his ilk). ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.