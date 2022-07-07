Semiconductor firms provide a timely boost with South Korea’s Samsung posting its best second-quarter profit in four years
The overturning of the Roe v Wade abortion ruling is already impeding people’s access to drugs not being used for abortion
Drugmakers charge that extending hard-won deal struck in June to include certain tests and drugs could lead to a broader unravelling of IP protections
ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe and President Cyril Ramaphosa have previously defended cadre deployment
It adds to Europe’s travel chaos and worsens the financial crisis at the Swedish-Danish airline, which estimated it will ground half its flights
Due to the declines economy is unlikely to grow more than 2%, with it probably contracting in the second quarter
Business Day TV talks to CEO of the Small Business Institute, John Dludlu
After return from the pandemic, rules seem to have been thrown by the wayside
Ugly as sin or a beauty to behold? These four new car designs stick to the right
I was going to write about Boris Johnson and how we must always remember to not just be angry with him, but with the enablers who put him into power and then kept him there.
I had started along those lines when my MacBook gave up the ghost and I lost the 400 words I had finished. It was probably a good thing. I was rambling a little, distracted by the fight against load-shedding and a laptop that came back from a warranty claim at the dealer with my Apple ID hacked and in worse condition than it went in. ..
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Chaos, panic and mayhem in a frantic Tour de France
