MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Taaibosch Crescendo among worthy additions to cellars
Vintage releases such as the Laurence Graff may rock your pocket but they're worth every dime
06 July 2022 - 05:05
When the major wine producers of the Bordeaux region launch their latest vintage, they host a huge “Primeurs” party to which the international wine press and the leading brokers are all invited. Before you think that this means that the chateaux owners dip deep into their pockets, I should add that most invitees pick up their own travel costs.
For the pleasure of daily tastings of hundreds of samples of six-month-old unformed wines, they are treated to snacks and bitings on the move (though there are a few quite smart dinners to break the monotony). But then, it’s a bit of a bus driver’s holiday: they are there to work, not to play...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now