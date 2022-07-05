Opinion / Columnists WANDILE SIHLOBO: SA must plant seeds in new export markets B L Premium

SA’s agricultural exports lack sufficient diversification. Outside the African continent, they are heavily concentrated in a few Asian countries and the EU. Export diversification contributes to a country’s economic resilience, especially in the face of disruptions to global supply chains or if one of the major markets imposes non-tariff barriers to protect its producers from competition.

Recently we have seen how the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war destabilised global supply chains, with many countries looking inward for long-term security of supply. The pandemic and geopolitical friction have also increased protectionism, especially in the EU...