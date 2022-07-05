Opinion / Columnists JOHAN STEYN: AI projects lack diversity, and that is a major problem AI engineer teams are rarely representative of gender or ethnic diversity, so data interpretation will inevitably favour people similar to its creators B L Premium

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology has already infiltrated our everyday lives. Most of the applications on our smartphones are powered by AI platforms, and the majority of business and government leaders are exploring ways to use it to better understand and act on the large amount of data being harvested from clients and citizens.

The new breed of smart technologies is a human creation and as such exhibits the characteristics we build into it. Of great concern for the future use of these technologies is the inevitable biases we programme into them. ..