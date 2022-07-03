Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Wily Wales highlight Bok issues before World Cup Opponents’ ability to stop maul and scrum dominance stymied the quest for supremacy B L Premium

The opening Test of 2022 delivered just what the World Cup champions may have needed at the start of the new international season.

Wales captain Dan Biggar was on the money when he said his team delivered far more than most people expected them to. In that sense, they might have done SA rugby a huge favour by highlighting some questions that should be asked a year away from the next World Cup in France...