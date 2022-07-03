GAVIN RICH: Wily Wales highlight Bok issues before World Cup
Opponents’ ability to stop maul and scrum dominance stymied the quest for supremacy
03 July 2022 - 19:29
The opening Test of 2022 delivered just what the World Cup champions may have needed at the start of the new international season.
Wales captain Dan Biggar was on the money when he said his team delivered far more than most people expected them to. In that sense, they might have done SA rugby a huge favour by highlighting some questions that should be asked a year away from the next World Cup in France...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now