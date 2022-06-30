PETER BRUCE: OK greens, you won the mine battle, but what do arriviste jobless eat?
About 20,000 people directly depend on Tendele Coal Mining’s Somkhele operation that is shutting
30 June 2022 - 05:10
It’s a coal mine, and it’s closing. But there’ll be no “just transition” or anything quite so fancy for the remaining 1,174 people employed at Tendele Coal Mining’s Somkhele mine on the border of the Hluhluwe game reserve in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
Their jobs end today, just as Tendele has repeatedly warned mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe they would, as they petitioned him for help to keep the mine open...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now