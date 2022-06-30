ISAAH MHLANGA: Workers come back more vulnerable
There has been growth of 42,000 jobs in the first quarter but 41,000 of these are part-time
30 June 2022 - 15:24
The quarterly employment statistics, an enterprise survey of formal employment released by Stats SA, revealed what we have always feared about the labour market — a slow recovery in jobs growth continues, but a rising number of those coming back into the labour market are more vulnerable than before the pandemic.
The economy added 42,000 jobs during the first quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. This reflects the net effects of employment growth in community services (69,000), manufacturing (8,000) and mining (2,000) and declines in trade (-18,000), construction (-9,000), business services (-8,000) and transport (-2,000)...
