ANTON HARBER: Journalists court PTSD in a society riven by it
The problem has escalated to such an extent that the editors’ forum has turned to professionals for help
30 June 2022 - 14:16
Last weekend’s SA National Editors Forum (Sanef) AGM did not focus on the usual litany of journalism problems, such as ethical breaches, disinformation, threats to media freedom and retrenchments.
This time the meeting had a presentation from the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) on how to deal with the growing evidence of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other mental health challenges for reporters who, day after day, have to confront the high levels of violence and conflict in our society...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now