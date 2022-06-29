MARK BARNES: Strongest links in the supply chains are now trust and security
The move away from lowest cost at any price is a huge opportunity for local manufacturers
29 June 2022 - 14:25
Supply security will be the new strategic imperative, perhaps even the new competitive advantage.
Before Covid and before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine the emphasis was on the cheapest and most efficient sources of inputs to manufacture — including labour — across the world. There were no trade boundary definitions that couldn’t be over-ruled in the name of lowest cost of production...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now