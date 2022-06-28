×

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Failing to come clean tarnishes Ramaphosa’s credibility

Zondo found president failed to support Popo Molefe who alerted ANC top six officials to corrupt dealings at Prasa

28 June 2022 - 16:05 Jabulani Sikhakhane

President Cyril Ramaphosa missed a golden opportunity in his weekend article on the Zondo state-capture inquiry and its findings.

He could have included a few sentences apologising to South Africans for his complicity as a member of the ANC and cabinet collective in what he now calls a “betrayal of the trust of our people and contempt for the values of our constitution”.  ..

