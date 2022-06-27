TOM EATON: Not enough detergent to clean up ANC leaders’ legacy
The records of Zuma, Ramaphosa and Mantashe are already carved in stone
27 June 2022 - 19:02
There comes a time in the life of every leader when the circus tent is subsiding gently down its pole and there’s an ominous silence coming from the animal cages round the back, that one begins to gaze out past the angrily drunk clowns vomiting behind the hay-bales and think about one’s legacy.
For some, this means it’s time to write a book, or at least dictate it to a someone who has once read one. Consider, for example, last year’s Jacob Zuma Speaks, the most-read nonfiction title sold out of a car boot in the parking lot of McDonald’s in South African publishing history. Say what you will about its quality, but history will record that it sold out, which is a funny coincidence, because that’s how history will remember Zuma too...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now