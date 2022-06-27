Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: Not enough detergent to clean up ANC leaders’ legacy The records of Zuma, Ramaphosa and Mantashe are already carved in stone B L Premium

There comes a time in the life of every leader when the circus tent is subsiding gently down its pole and there’s an ominous silence coming from the animal cages round the back, that one begins to gaze out past the angrily drunk clowns vomiting behind the hay-bales and think about one’s legacy.

For some, this means it’s time to write a book, or at least dictate it to a someone who has once read one. Consider, for example, last year’s Jacob Zuma Speaks, the most-read nonfiction title sold out of a car boot in the parking lot of McDonald’s in South African publishing history. Say what you will about its quality, but history will record that it sold out, which is a funny coincidence, because that’s how history will remember Zuma too...