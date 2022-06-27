Opinion / Columnists CLAIRE BISSEKER: Inflation surf is up, but don’t bet on a smooth wave to ride Political headwinds on top of rate hikes and rand weakness may churn up the social waters B L Premium

There are two big worries for the SA economy: that inflation continues to overshoot, and that commodity prices tumble. As the global economy takes a turn for the worse both fears are being realised, with troubling implications for SA’s growth and fiscal outlook.

Last week SA’s May consumer price index (CPI) came in at 6.5%, against consensus expectations of 6.1% — a large overshoot. It wasn’t entirely unexpected though, given that inflation also overshot in the US and Europe in May...