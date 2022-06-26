MICHAEL MORRIS: Better to know what is needed than wishing troubles away
South Africans were opposed to National Party but were not assertive enough about new kind of society we wanted
26 June 2022 - 17:00
The same risk that attended the decline of the once seemingly invulnerable National Party from the end of the 1980s once more looms ever larger as the inevitability of the ANC’s downfall gains credence.
In short, it is the risk of our believing that it is enough to be certain of what we are against (so anxious are we to see it demolished) that we lose sight of the importance of being sure what we are “for” — what to replace it with...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now