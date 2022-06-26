Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL MORRIS: Better to know what is needed than wishing troubles away South Africans were opposed to National Party but were not assertive enough about new kind of society we wanted B L Premium

The same risk that attended the decline of the once seemingly invulnerable National Party from the end of the 1980s once more looms ever larger as the inevitability of the ANC’s downfall gains credence.

In short, it is the risk of our believing that it is enough to be certain of what we are against (so anxious are we to see it demolished) that we lose sight of the importance of being sure what we are “for” — what to replace it with...