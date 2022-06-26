BADGER
MICHAEL AVERY: SA a prisoner to ANC’s politics of patronage
Cadre deployment has been abused to facilitate corruption and state capture
26 June 2022 - 17:32
The final report of the Zondo state capture commission — all 1,800 pages of it — delivered by a visibly relieved and exhausted chief justice Raymond Zondo to President Cyril Ramaphosa, brings the formal interrogative end to the lengthy and tortuous road uncovering the truth about state capture, corruption and fraud in SA.
It is worth reminding ourselves of the full extent of the inquiry’s reports, starting with part 1, which dealt with the capture of SAA and its associated companies over 874 pages. Part 2 dealt with Transnet and Denel in two volumes over 499 pages. Part 3 delved into the belly of the Bosasa beast in three volumes over 685 pages. ..
