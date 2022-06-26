Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Well done, Pumas, but does the Currie Cup have a future? The unexpected win was indeed a fairy-tale come true for the people of Mbombela B L Premium

The emotion in the faces of Pumas supporters after the Currie Cup final spoke of how much the old trophy still means to those who win it, but it would be wrong to let the occasion deflect the questions that need to be asked about the competition’s future.

The Pumas were full value for their unexpected win. Having the lowveld region regarded as Currie Cup country, like Natal was after that famous win over Northern Transvaal in 1990, would have been fanciful thinking even just a few weeks ago. Given how they had to come from behind to beat the Cheetahs in an away semifinal and then dominated an away final, it was indeed a fairy-tale come true for the people of Mbombela...