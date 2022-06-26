GAVIN RICH: Well done, Pumas, but does the Currie Cup have a future?
The unexpected win was indeed a fairy-tale come true for the people of Mbombela
26 June 2022 - 16:43
The emotion in the faces of Pumas supporters after the Currie Cup final spoke of how much the old trophy still means to those who win it, but it would be wrong to let the occasion deflect the questions that need to be asked about the competition’s future.
The Pumas were full value for their unexpected win. Having the lowveld region regarded as Currie Cup country, like Natal was after that famous win over Northern Transvaal in 1990, would have been fanciful thinking even just a few weeks ago. Given how they had to come from behind to beat the Cheetahs in an away semifinal and then dominated an away final, it was indeed a fairy-tale come true for the people of Mbombela...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now