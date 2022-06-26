Opinion / Columnists BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Prosecutions should follow publication of Zondo report The indicated institutions and processes should also be rebuilt to help prevent future graft B L Premium

The Zondo state capture commission will go down in history as a momentous event. It is the first step in rebuilding a country that puts its people first by protecting them from the destruction caused when political leaders subvert democracy for their own ends.

The five volumes of the commission’s report clearly highlight cadre deployment as the key enabler of state capture and emphasise that the practice is unconstitutional. The report illustrates the strength of our judicial system, and while state capture hollowed out many organs of state, particularly the SA Revenue Service and some state-owned enterprises (SOEs), we also have much to be proud of in our state institutions...