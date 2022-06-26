BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Prosecutions should follow publication of Zondo report
The indicated institutions and processes should also be rebuilt to help prevent future graft
26 June 2022 - 17:26
The Zondo state capture commission will go down in history as a momentous event. It is the first step in rebuilding a country that puts its people first by protecting them from the destruction caused when political leaders subvert democracy for their own ends.
The five volumes of the commission’s report clearly highlight cadre deployment as the key enabler of state capture and emphasise that the practice is unconstitutional. The report illustrates the strength of our judicial system, and while state capture hollowed out many organs of state, particularly the SA Revenue Service and some state-owned enterprises (SOEs), we also have much to be proud of in our state institutions...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now