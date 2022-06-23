TALKING STOCK
RICARDO SMITH: Feels like Hamilton versus Verstappen all over again
It’s crucial to consider all risks ahead including market crashes and recession, and maintain diversified portfolios
23 June 2022 - 19:46
Much debate has been had about the unprecedented, controversial decision by then race director Michael Masi to allow only the cars between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen to unlap themselves before restarting the race in the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in November 2021.
The decision, later called a human error by the world motor racing authority the FIA, gave Verstappen a clear sight to Hamilton, who had dominated the entire race, but now with worn-out tyres, allowed Verstappen to clinch victory in the final lap to become the new World Drivers’ Champion. ..
