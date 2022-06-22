PETER BRUCE: Forget about ‘making’ industrialists, just get the basics right
22 June 2022 - 18:08
The best bits of former Business Day editor Songezo Zibi’s new book, Manifesto, come in the closing paragraphs as he dreams of a government free from the pressures of patronage and factions.
“Were I to be president,” he writes, “I would dismantle the department of trade & industry as it is, and abolish the department of small business development ... I would place all macroeconomic co-ordination under the National Treasury, which in this instance would include industrial policy and economic modernisation.”..
