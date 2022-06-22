KHAYA SITHOLE: SA’s municipalities simply unfit for purpose
22 June 2022 - 14:44
The recent publication of the municipal audit outcomes by auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke reminded us once again that when it comes to accountability for public resources, we are sinking ever deeper into trouble.
The role of municipalities in a country as vast as SA is to serve as the primary interaction between citizens and government. The services that should be provided at that level of government are key to enabling citizens to navigate through their daily lives. The water that should be provided, sanitation that should be available and road infrastructure that should be functional are critical for communities across the land...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now