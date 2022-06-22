Opinion / Columnists KHAYA SITHOLE: SA’s municipalities simply unfit for purpose B L Premium

The recent publication of the municipal audit outcomes by auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke reminded us once again that when it comes to accountability for public resources, we are sinking ever deeper into trouble.

The role of municipalities in a country as vast as SA is to serve as the primary interaction between citizens and government. The services that should be provided at that level of government are key to enabling citizens to navigate through their daily lives. The water that should be provided, sanitation that should be available and road infrastructure that should be functional are critical for communities across the land...