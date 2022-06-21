WANDILE SIHLOBO: Farmers look to the sky again to see what it will yield
Warmer and drier weather needed in some cases, and rain for the winter crops as the planting season gets under way
21 June 2022 - 15:16
The weather is again top-of-mind in SA’s agriculture. Warmer or drier weather is needed to complete the harvests of the summer crop and citrus, as well as transporting of product.
Simultaneously, we need rains for the winter crops, which are now in the middle of their planting season, and for various horticulture products, mainly in the Western Cape. ..
