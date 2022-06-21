ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Deglobalisation limits the human passage of exchange and expansion
The world would be worse off without global exchange and the diffusion of knowledge and products
21 June 2022 - 14:03
The idea of deglobalisation is gaining support from a range of scholars, thinkers and public intellectuals. This comes in the wake of the potentially disastrous “decoupling” of Africa from the global political economy, and the autarchy that a “distinguished professor” who is best known for his grand capitalist conspiracy theories called for in the case of SA. But that can be discussed another time.
I want to focus here on the social and historical dimensions of globalisation, a process that began centuries before concepts such as “mercantile capitalism” or “primitive accumulation” grew among Marxists with mouldy beards encrusted with dried soup and breadcrumbs, who ran out of fresh ideas long ago...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now