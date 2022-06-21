Opinion / Columnists ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Deglobalisation limits the human passage of exchange and expansion The world would be worse off without global exchange and the diffusion of knowledge and products B L Premium

The idea of deglobalisation is gaining support from a range of scholars, thinkers and public intellectuals. This comes in the wake of the potentially disastrous “decoupling” of Africa from the global political economy, and the autarchy that a “distinguished professor” who is best known for his grand capitalist conspiracy theories called for in the case of SA. But that can be discussed another time.

I want to focus here on the social and historical dimensions of globalisation, a process that began centuries before concepts such as “mercantile capitalism” or “primitive accumulation” grew among Marxists with mouldy beards encrusted with dried soup and breadcrumbs, who ran out of fresh ideas long ago...