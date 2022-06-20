NEVA MAKGETLA: Why rot is still rife despite anti-corruption measures
20 June 2022 - 14:18
If you want your plants to thrive you can’t just clear the weeds. Instead, you should design your garden to stop the weeds from taking root in the first place. In the same way, measures to end corruption cannot only aim to prosecute evildoers. They should fix the broader systems that in effect permit and encourage the abuse of public resources.
Meaningful measures inevitably prove disruptive, ranging from stepped up transparency and accountability across the public sector to far more rigorous strategies to transform exclusionary economic structures...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now