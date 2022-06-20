Opinion / Columnists NEVA MAKGETLA: Why rot is still rife despite anti-corruption measures B L Premium

If you want your plants to thrive you can’t just clear the weeds. Instead, you should design your garden to stop the weeds from taking root in the first place. In the same way, measures to end corruption cannot only aim to prosecute evildoers. They should fix the broader systems that in effect permit and encourage the abuse of public resources.

Meaningful measures inevitably prove disruptive, ranging from stepped up transparency and accountability across the public sector to far more rigorous strategies to transform exclusionary economic structures...