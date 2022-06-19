Opinion / Columnists STUART THEOBALD: ESG deprives emerging and frontier markets of investment B L Premium

The ESG acronym is on the lips of investors worldwide. I can’t think of any other investment phenomenon that has spread so fast, from pension funds to private equity fund managers.

Yet astoundingly, when you really interrogate it, no-one seems to know what it means. Sure, it is “environment”, “social” and “governance”, but regarding a portfolio strategy, just what should you be doing to make your portfolio ESG compliant?..