BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Shock reports on municipalities point to folly of cadre system
The auditor-general’s audit and NPA’s probes into Free State councils reveal depth of malaise
19 June 2022 - 17:16
Two shocking reports on the state of SA’s municipalities last week highlight how urgent it is for us to develop a capable state free from cadre deployment. But they also spell out in horrific terms how difficult that task will be.
The auditor-general’s 2020/2021 audit of local government laid bare the dismal state of municipal finances, and in a parliamentary briefing on the National Prosecuting Authority’s investigations into Free State municipalities, national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi illustrated how deeply corruption is entrenched in local government...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now