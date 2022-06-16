Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: Hard times lightened by a great moment for Daryl Impey B L Premium

A few years, ago, at the end of the first year of the pandemic, I did some research for a series of short stories that flighted on SuperSport. The series, called We Are Sport, took in some of the biggest moments in SA and African sporting history in modern times. Chad le Clos, Ryk Neethling, Graeme Smith, Haile Gebrselassie, Makhaya Ntini, Josia Thugwane, Bryan Habana and Greg Minnaar were some of the many we did.

The one I insisted on was Daryl Impey. It didn’t take much to convince the people at Admit One, the production house, nor SuperSport, that Impey, 2019 Tour de France stage winner, was more than good enough. I was tasked with asking Daryl the questions, basically prompts to push his memories...