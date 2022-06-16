HILARY JOFFE: SA doing better than expected but policymakers must box clever
16 June 2022 - 21:09
Globally, economists are revising their growth forecasts downward and talking recession, especially after the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by a more aggressive than expected 75 basis points this week and signalled more to come.
Locally, economists are revising their growth forecasts upward after an unexpectedly good first quarter. The latest Thomson Reuters consensus forecast is at 2% for this year, but some economists are closer to 3% — in a year in which the World Bank now expects the global economy to grow by just 2.9%...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now