ANTHONY BUTLER: Reflections on Watergate scandal 50 years on
Aspects of former US president Richard Nixon’s undoing remain instructive for political leaders to this day
16 June 2022 - 16:02
It isn’t the misdemeanour that gets you, or even the cover-up. It’s the cover-up of the cover-up.
Fifty years ago, an explosive episode in the history of liberal democratic politics had quiet beginnings. At its centre was US president Richard Nixon, an enigmatic political leader facing an electoral test to secure a second term in power. The national campaign headquarters of his opponents, the Democratic National Party, were located in the Watergate Building in Washington DC...
