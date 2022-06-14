Opinion / Columnists JOHAN STEYN: SA supply chains weather the storm B L Premium

The global supply chain network is playing a more critical role every year. A rapidly growing world population in need of goods and services is driving the demand for increased efficiencies and lower costs. The use of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), smart sensors providing real-time insights, autonomous decision making and predictive analytics will play an increasingly important role.

Despite the robustness of the modern supply chain, it can be disrupted by many factors that will result in shortages or even famine. One factor is climate change. Scientists expect that climate-related disruptions will worsen as the world warms. Ports, railway lines, roads, and other transportation and supply infrastructure will be endangered by sea level increases of 0.6m-1.8m — and probably more — by 2100. ..