JONATHAN COOK: From valuing your own achievements to valuing others Successful managers focus on the development of the team by finding satisfaction in the success of others, listening effectively and communicating clearly

As part of my regular column I will be featuring a series of coaching letters responding to real questions managers in small or medium enterprises have asked me, to help anyone in a similar situation and offer ideas for managers who want to adopt a coaching style. Personal details have been changed.

This first column in the series follows conversations with someone who was recently promoted to lead a team offering client services. Here’s what I wrote to this first-time manager:..