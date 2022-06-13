Opinion / Columnists CLAIRE BISSEKER: SA’s municipal crisis risks undoing all other economic gains Most municipalities are financially unsustainable and their service delivery dysfunctional, threatening the entire country’s economic growth prospects B L Premium

I once asked Trevor Manuel in an interview whether he had any regrets about his time as SA’s finance minister (1996-2009). I only remember one of them — that he hadn’t managed to do more to fix the problems in local government.

Last month, outgoing National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane threw up his hands and admitted that with about 170 of the country’s 257 municipalities (66%) now in financial distress, the Treasury could no longer cope with the extent of the crisis. ..