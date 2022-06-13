CLAIRE BISSEKER: SA’s municipal crisis risks undoing all other economic gains
Most municipalities are financially unsustainable and their service delivery dysfunctional, threatening the entire country’s economic growth prospects
13 June 2022 - 12:54
I once asked Trevor Manuel in an interview whether he had any regrets about his time as SA’s finance minister (1996-2009). I only remember one of them — that he hadn’t managed to do more to fix the problems in local government.
Last month, outgoing National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane threw up his hands and admitted that with about 170 of the country’s 257 municipalities (66%) now in financial distress, the Treasury could no longer cope with the extent of the crisis. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now