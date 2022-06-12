PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Be careful what you read into the positive data
Don’t overplay the reform narrative now, only to ask later whether reform is happening at all as worse data pours in
12 June 2022 - 17:00
The headlines of the past two weeks were something to behold.
There was an outpouring of joy from all quarters at the employment (Quarterly Labour Force Survey) and then GDP data. The economy was going gangbusters and surging above pre-Covid levels and all was fine. Reforms were working, and why not? ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now