GAVIN RICH: Cape Town gives URC final its star turn
Stormers and Bulls bring competitive edge to the United Rugby Competition
12 June 2022 - 18:53
When Manie Libbok kicked the conversion that secured the Stormers home-ground advantage in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship (URC) final he gave the competition organisers what they were looking for a year ago.
There were plans for Cape Town to be the neutral venue final for the 2021 competition. Having Cape Town Stadium with its Table Mountain backdrop stage the showpiece event was seen as a great way to sell the new competition...
