ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Stellar record shows Rafael Nadal is in a league of his own

Spanish tennis superstar Rafael Nadal’s victory at the French Open was his 14th at Roland Garros and 22nd Grand Slam victory. This takes him — at 36 year old — two ahead of 40-year-old Swiss Roger Federer and 35-year-old Serb Novak Djokovic. It is incredible to think how many more Majors he might have won had Nadal not been forced to miss 11 Grand Slams through injury.

It was in 2005 that the 19-year-old Nadal exploded onto the global tennis scene by winning the French Open, and rising to world No 3. The hallmark of his game has been that of a master matador with the ferociousness of a prowling tiger and a never-say-die attitude. He unleashes killer forehand groundstrokes with heavy backspin, and a sledgehammer double-handed backhand. ..